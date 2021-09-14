CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, Rockefeller warn leaders about pandemic’s impact

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders of the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations — grant makers that have committed billions of dollars to fight the coronavirus — are warning that without larger government and philanthropic investments in the manufacture and delivery of vaccines to people in poor nations, the pandemic could set back global progress on education, public health, and gender equality for years. In an annual analysis of progress made toward development goals set by the United Nations on poverty, access to clean water, gender equality, and other indicators of well-being, the Gates Foundation found that the spread of the pandemic had significantly reversed progress made in recent years.

abc17news.com

