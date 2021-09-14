CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenchmen's Corner: The first look at the Big Green's Offensive Guard, Calvin Atkeson!

By Damond Talbot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed-shirt senior Calvin Atkeson is a 6’6” 300-pound sleeping monster on the offensive line at Dartmouth College. Joining the Big Green in 2018 as a true freshman he spent the season with the JV team getting acclimated to the program. In 2019 his primary role was on special teams where they converted 43 for 43 PAT’s. Calvin also spent a lot of time on the field at both right and left guard, which was a transition from his original recruitment as a left tackle. Calvin’s abilities on the offensive line made the transition from tackle to guard a relatively easy one. A big reason Calvin has had so much success on the offensive line was his high school mentor, Marques Ogden a retired NFL veteran who took Calvin under his wing and helped build him up.

