Mesa Lands Option That Can Help XWayland-Based Gaming On The Steam Deck

phoronix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa 21.3 today landed a debug option that can help with the XWayland-based gaming performance around latency and for power management as well. Via the vk_xwayland_wait_ready=false DRIConf option, Mesa's Vulkan windowing system integration code will wait less. Currently the Mesa Vulkan WSI code with XWayland will wait for buffers to be ready before they are submitted to XWayland when operating in Vulkan's "immediate" mode. But for some Wayland compositors that default behavior is undesirable.

www.phoronix.com

