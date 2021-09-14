Mesa Lands Option That Can Help XWayland-Based Gaming On The Steam Deck

Featuring more power than last generation consoles housed within a chassis that's comparable to the Nintendo Switch, Valve's upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming PC is one of the most exciting devices that have been announced in years. Valve promises that it will be more than capable enough to play whatever game you throw at it, and the inclusion of gyroscopic aiming and dual Steam Controller-style trackpads means that playing first-person games on the device could almost be as smooth as a typical mouse and keyboard setup. Valve is also planning to release an official dock for the Steam Deck that allows you to hook it up to an external display, letting you use it like a desktop PC if you want to.

