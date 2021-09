So far, only two Uncharted games are confirmed for PC:. Unfortunately, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which contains remasters of the first three games, is not slated for a PC release as of now. That means that PC players might find themselves a bit confused now and then. However, since the Uncharted games are relatively self-contained, picking the series up at Uncharted 4 isn’t too detrimental.

