CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

2021 Global Championship for 'PUBG: Battlegrounds' starts November 19

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8cSa_0bv9WEBJ00

PlayerUnknown might’ve taken his leave from PUBG: Battlegrounds, but that hasn’t stopped the battle royale phenomenon from proceeding with its 2021 Global Championships. On Monday, PUBG Esports announced that its massive tournament would begin on Nov. 19.

Like many other prominent esports events this year, the 2021 PUBG Global Global Championships will utilize both LAN and online elements for its tournament structure to ensure the safety of all participants, with teams being invited to Paradise City in Incheon, Korea to participate. The five-week-long event will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 19, with 32 teams from all over the world competing for a staggering $2 Million.

“The year 2021 was another tough one due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from the PUBG Esports Team. “But we’ve done our best to continue PUBG Esports globally by hosting PGI.S and 2 PUBG Continental Series events.”

Safe to say that everyone even slightly interested in PUBG: Battlegrounds will tune in this November.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

What is Casual Mode in PUBG?

A new Casual Mode is coming to PUBG, but it has some limitations. Announced as part of Update 13.2, Krafton has made the interesting decision to add a Casual Mode to PUBG. The mode is being pitched as a way for players to "practice and have fun in a less intense environment than standard Battle Royale matches."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Synthetik 2 Early Access Starts on November 11th

After originally slating an August release, early access for Flow Fire Games’ Synthetik 2 had been delayed to September. A new story trailer has since been released and the release delayed again, this time to November 11th. According to the developer on Steam, this offered more time to work on some new features like save and resume, synergy auras for class specializations and more class variation along with further polishing the online co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
sportspromedia.com

United Rugby Championship rolls out global OTT service

URC TV will feature a free service offering highlights, archive matches and other video content. Subscription packages will include season passes, weekend passes and individual game passes. The United Rugby Championship (URC) has rolled out a new global streaming service that will allow fans to watch games live and on...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Pgc#Pgi#Battlegrounds#Playerunknown#Pubg Esports#Lan#The Pubg Esports Team#Pgi S#Super 2 0#Pubgesports#Glhf
HackerNoon

The Gaming Metaverse: A New Battleground for Democracy

Governmental structures will determine how the Metaverse will take shape in different pockets around the earth. Democracy and authoritarianism may influence the Gaming Metaverse, largely determined by who has control. The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. The Sandbox is leading the way in this regard with the introduction of SAND NFT's. We will all build inclusive and free worlds based on the democratic principles we hold dear using the tools given to us in the. Metaverse may even present opportunities for democratisation.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Albion Online's Crystal League Championship starts on Saturday

The Crystal League came to be as 5v5 fights have always been an important part of Albion Online. Up until a certain point, however, they were only available in very limited scenarios: the Arena, Hellgates, and most famously, GvGs and Crystal Realm Battles. While the Arena is very casual, Hellgates and GvGs are very competitive and thus difficult for newer players to participate in.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

PUBG Mobile Tips For Squad Matches

This game guide contains some useful PUBG Mobile tips to help you win squad matches. Are you having trouble finding the chicken dinner in your PlayerUnknown’s Battleground squad matches? Check out these tips to play better in PUBG Mobile team matches?. PUBG Mobile has four-player teams for battle royale matches....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ESPN

Dennis Orcollo leads Philippines' strong start in US Open Pool Championship

After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Open Pool Championship is back with competitions currently being held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Philippines has 11 representatives in the prestigious 9-ball meet that features 256 of the world's best pool players, and all but one of them are moving forward to the winners' bracket after Day 1. Two-time U.S. Open finalist Dennis Orcollo led the charge with a 9-0 win against Miguel Angel Giron Mendieta of Honduras.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
gamingideology.com

TOP10 global popular mobile game downloads in August, “PUBG M” returns to the top of the App Store

Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that Outfit7 “My Talking Angela 2” was downloaded 28.5 million times, ranking first in the global mobile game download list in August. India is the largest market for the game, contributing 18% of downloads; followed by Brazil with 10.4%. Please see the above chart for the complete list of the TOP10 downloads of the world’s most popular mobile games. Note: Downloads are only counted on App Store and Google Play, excluding third-party Android markets in China and other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Fifa 22: Release date, how to pre-order it and the new features to expect

With England making it into the final of Euro 2020, just missing out on securing victory over Italy, it’s been a big summer for football fans. Now, the gamers among us can rejoice as Fifa 22 – the latest instalment of EA Sport’s popular franchise – finally has a launch date and you can pre-order it right now.EA dropped the good news and the official reveal trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “HyperMotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa...
FIFA
gamepur.com

Best low-level runewords in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Builds are a major component of the Diablo franchise, and with Diablo 2: Resurrected, that includes skill trees, gear, and runewords. For the Diablo 2 novice though, it can be tough to know where to begin with runewords, as they come in so many combinations. What is a runeword?. A...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons Guide

In this guide, we will list all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons that you can find in-game, along with their respective statistics and rarities to help you kit out your assassin character with the best gear. Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Weapons. Classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected have their...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Steam Suffers More Outages Than PSN And Xbox Live

Steam was just taken down by developer-and-publisher Valve for its usual maintenance where most players in North America were unable to access the digital platform for several hours. Such outages are normal for not only Steam but other popular online platforms as well such as PlayStation Network and Xbox Live....
VIDEO GAMES
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Fantastic start for GB at FEI Eventing European Championships 2021

Britain’s Event riders off to the perfect start at Avenches. Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent ride best ever test at a championship. Nicola Wilson, terrified (but in good spirits) over the cross-country test to come after posting career best score in dressage. Britain’s eventing team got off to the perfect...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features. As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy