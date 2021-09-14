CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: This Disney World Drink Needs a “Not As Advertised” Warning ⚠️

By Jess Landers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love eating and drinking at Disney World (obviously), but not everything they do is a win. There’s been plenty of food fails over the years, like the infamous Pumpkin Pretzel, or the Space Sandwich that looked a lot like mold. Today we tried a drink that’s been around for a while (and by a while, we mean it’s a Halloween drink that has stuck around for a year), though the current version is a little…sad. Let’s get into what Disney has changed (ahem…taken away) from the current version of this cocktail.

