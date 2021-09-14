CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden joins Newsom to campaign on eve of recall

By Tyler Pager and Scott Wilson
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom's final visitor before his campaign against the recall election ended Monday was also his most politically important. President Joe Biden, arrived in the state with a message for California voters that keeping the incumbent in office was the most effective way to ensure a quick-as-possible end to the coronavirus pandemic.

