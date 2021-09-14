Woman accused of choking a juvenile; ‘beating’ an elderly woman with a cane

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police responded to a 911 call with a person allegedly screaming for help into the phone on Sept. 1 near the 2500 block of Federal Avenue. Officer Gino Caschera arrived at the address and said once inside, he spoke with an elderly female, one adult female, and a juvenile. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ciera Aaliyah Johnson, 21, of Williamsport was identified as one of the women.