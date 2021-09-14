CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders v Ravens... That guy for the Ravens just intercepted the pass

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

But was too busy in celebrating breaking the pass up to notice that ball was in his lap... Renfrow saw it too! He ran across and jumped on it... No replay... Re: Raiders v Ravens... That guy for the Ravens just intercepted the pass.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Lopsided action on Raiders-Ravens at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Bettors are all over the Raiders in their season opener against the Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore dipped to a consensus 3½-point favorite over the Raiders on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the number dropped from 4½ to 4 last week. “We definitely need the...
GAMBLING
baltimoreravens.com

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Raiders

Ravens' record under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008) in Week 1. Baltimore has won five straight season-openers, marking the NFL's third-longest streak (Green Bay and Kansas City – six), by a collective score of 177-26. The Ravens' point differential in Week 1 matchups during the Harbaugh era, ranking No....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders V Ravens
raidersbeat.com

Raider Bets: Best Ravens at Raiders Wagers

What word is the opposite of “self-aware”? Is it “self-unaware” or “un-selfaware” or my personal favorite: the Always Sunny-inspired “self-birdbrained”?. Determining the correct hyphenate was the over-coffee conversation with my wife this morning. We eventually settled on “self-oblivious.”. Ah the glamor of love. But no matter which word you prefer,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens at Raiders: Key matchups

Week 1 of the 2021 season is finally upon us. The Ravens are set to travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday Night Football for their season debut. Several key matchups to keep an eye on during Monday night’s showdown:. Darren Waller vs. safeties and linebackers. The...
NFL
FanSided

5 keys for Raiders to beat Ravens on Monday night

It’s a prime time clash in Sin City as the Las Vegas Raiders look to contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The recent years have been good to the Ravens and not so good for the franchise that now calls Sin City its home. Baltimore is one of four teams in the league that has reached the playoffs at least three consecutive years. On the other hand, the Raiders have been to the playoffs once (2016) since ’03.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Will Face A Challenge From Raiders Overhauled Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the Raiders' main priorities this offseason was strengthening the defense. They finished in the bottom third of key defensive categories last season: 25th in total defense (389.1 yards per game); 25th against the pass (263.3 ypg) and 24th against the run (125.8). The Raiders...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens at Raiders: Injury report

The days leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season have not been kind to the Baltimore Ravens. The news coming out of Baltimore yesterday was dominated by the loss of Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards to season-ending ACL injuries. Here is the full injury report for the matchup...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Raiders, Week 1: Open Thread

Matchup of the 2021 season features the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hope to open their bright and shiny new stadium with a win, but the Ravens are far from a pleasant matchup to begin the season. Over the past three seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have outscored their foes 144-19 in Week 1 openers.The first.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Ravens Vs Raiders MNF Betting Trends

(Line: Raiders +4, O/U: 50) Relevant to this matchup, the Ravens have been consistently profitable for the betting community over the last three seasons. Charting against-the-spread (ATS) results since 2018, Baltimore has earned high ATS marks with its overall record (28-18-2, +$820 on a series of $110 straight bets), playing on the road (16-6-2, +$940), serving as the betting favorite (19-7-2, +$1130), and when facing an AFC opponent (23-12-1, +$980). For the same three-year period, the Ravens are 2-1 ATS when playing on Monday Night Football (+$90). One notable downside: Baltimore had a 0-1 ATS record last year (-$110) when favored by four or more points. The 2020 Ravens were an offensive juggernaut on two fronts, ranking first in team rushing (191.9 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (29.3 points per contest). The Baltimore defense was similarly stellar last season, posting top-10 finishes with scoring defense (second overall), passing yards allowed (sixth), total defense (seventh), and rushing yards allowed (ninth).
NFL
pvtimes.com

Raiders host MNF opener against Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hosting the Baltimore Ravens for the Monday Night Football season opener at Allegiant Stadium. This is the second year in a row that the Raiders will have their home opening game be on Monday night. Last year, they hosted Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders and their three-headed attacking offense of Carr, Jacobs and Waller were able to get a win, 34-24, and move to 2-0.
NFL
Sporting News

Did Ravens' Marlon Humphrey record interception vs. Raiders without knowing it? It sure looks like it

The Ravens may have forced a turnover at the end of the first quarter in their "Monday Night Football" game against the Raiders. Nobody seemed to realize it. Baltimore's top cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, was in coverage on Darren Waller with 25 seconds left in the quarter. Humphrey did a good job of keeping Waller from the ball and swatted it right when it was going into his hands. It was a nice pass breakup and the incompletion set up fourth down.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Grading the Raiders’ OT win over the Ravens

Grading the Raiders’ 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Like with every game that goes 60 minutes and into overtime, there was some really good and some really bad. But a lot more good in the end. Call them forgettable games from rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Andre James,...
NFL
National football post

Ravens Raiders Betting Pick, Props, MNF Preview

Does a slew of injuries this week ruin a pile of compelling trends that point to the Baltimore Ravens covering the spread in the season’s first Monday Nighter at Las Vegas?. No J.K. Dobbins, no Marcus Peters, no Gus Edwards – all injured last week. But the Ravens say all systems are go and Lamar Jackson is the engine that can certainly make up for missing horsepower.
NFL
AOL Corp

Derek Carr ends zany opening win in Las Vegas with an overtime TD pass as Raiders stun Ravens

Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and apparently that applies to NFL games as well. The Las Vegas Raiders played their first regular-season game in front of Las Vegas fans on Monday night, and it was a crazy, memorable one. They took the Baltimore Ravens to overtime, tying it up on a field goal with two seconds left. Then the Raiders thought they had won in overtime, but a touchdown was reversed on a replay review and somehow the Raiders threw an interception into the end zone right after that. But the defense forced a Lamar Jackson fumble, setting up Derek Carr lofting a walk-off touchdown pass to wide-open Zay Jones. The Raiders won 33-27. Whew.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Raiders MNF Pregame Notes

The Ravens made several moves hours before the Week 1 kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. — Baltimore promoted defensive back Anthony Levine and nose tackle Justin Ellis off their practice squad. The Ravens needed depth in the secondary with Marcus Peters out of the season, and on the defensive line with Derek Wolfe ruled out for this game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Derek Carr 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones lifts Raiders to 33-27 OT win over Ravens

It took two “walk-off” touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders to finally earn a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Derek Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown in overtime to finally give Las Vegas the win minutes after it appeared they had won the game on a pass from Carr to Bryan Edwards. Carr found Edwards for what appeared to be a 33-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession of overtime that had the two teams exchanging pleasantries on the field believing the game was over. Edwards was eventually ruled down at the 1-yard line and the Raiders couldn’t close the deal.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Reaction To Ravens’ Week 1 Overtime Loss To Raiders

Glenn Clark and Ken Zalis respond to the Baltimore Ravens’ 33-27 Week 1 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After Ravens games this season, visit facebook.com/PressBoxSports for the Project Gameday Postgame Show with @GlennClarkRadio. Photo Credit: Kenya Allen/PressBox.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy