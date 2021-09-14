CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye police: 2 kids found unresponsive at pool have died

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Two toddlers who were hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a residential pool have died, Buckeye police said Monday.

Police said the three children — ages 1, 2 and 3 — were at the pool Saturday.

Their names and genders haven’t been released.

It’s still unclear how long the children were submerged in the pool, which authorities say did not have a protective fence around it.

All three children were taken to a hospital with the 1-year-old listed in fair condition.

Police said a man was inside the home when the children were in the pool and the incident remains under investigation.

