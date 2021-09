Netflix’s GLOW star Alison Brie discusses the potential for season 4. The news is swinging in the air that GLOW star Alison Brie has spoken about the possibility for season 4. Although, there is no official news has made about the show will be aired on Netflix. But recently Ruth Wilder has spoken that they are hoping for the best of getting a green signal for season 4. As soon as they get the green message, they will start its shooting and release its all episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO