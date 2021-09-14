From the Hills: The Power of Words

Elijah, God’s Prophet To Ahab And Jezebel Part 1. We saw the 63 words of Elijah’s prayer in the last article, now we will see God’s response to that prayer in I Kings 18:38: “Then the fire of the LORD fell and consumed the burnt-sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench.” Granted, we do not usually see this kind of answer to our prayers, yet it is not impossible that God should answer in this way. God was proving the fact that He is the only true God in the universe, so that Israel’s false gods are helpless in the presence of the one true God. Notice that Elijah had said in I Kings 18:24 that the God Who should answer by fire was to be recognized as the one true God. When God did answer by fire and consume the sacrifice etc., then the people of Israel had no alternative except to recognize God for Who He is. The idol gods that they had sought in prayer did not answer in any fashion! I Kings 18:39 says, “And when all the people saw it , they fell on their faces: and they said, The LORD, He is the God; the LORD, He is the God.” Although God may not necessarily answer in the same way in all ages, it is a fact that the entire population of mankind on earth will one day recognize and confess the fact that there is only one true God!

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO