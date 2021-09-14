CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

From the Hills: The Power of Words

By Sylvia Peterson
Nisqually Valley News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week reminded me that words are extremely powerful. Most of us underestimate the effect language can have — until someone uses theirs to wound us. Proverbs 12:18 says, “Rash language cuts and maims, but there is healing in the words of the wise.”. One person says this. The other...

www.yelmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
fordcountyrecord.com

POWERFUL WORDS: Avoid the sacrifice of fools

Martha’s husband, George, always fell asleep during the sermon. One Sunday when George snored loud enough to be heard five rows away, she had had enough!. She asked a friend how she had cured her husband of the problem. The answer, said Friend, was Limburger cheese. When her husband began...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Upworthy

A surfer beautifully illustrated the transformative power of two simple words

It's easy to forget in the midst of our seemingly intractable divides, but human beings need each other. Truly. We are social creatures, of course, but our need for human connection goes beyond family bonds and friendship and social stimulation. In times of distress especially, the simple, purposeful presence of another person can be powerfully transformative—both emotionally and physiologically.
SPORTS
heraldcourier.com

PLAYL: The Word from Kathryn Grace and James David

Sammie and I, along with K.G. and her mom and dad, were enjoying an after-church meal at the Marina Grill in Wilmington, North Carolina: crab dip and clam chowder plus strawberry waffles, chicken and gravy biscuits, bacon, coffee and all. It was delectable, to use one of K.G.’s “big words.”
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnes Noble
Nisqually Valley News

Finding Reason: Since There are no Guarantees, Let's Utilize Every Moment

It was more than 20 years ago when I insisted my grandfather let me take him out to his favorite restaurant. After much persuasion, he agreed to have me stop by and pick him up — and I lived five hours away at the time. I wasn’t sure why he had resisted so much, but soon I would learn.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Where Does the Word Née Come From?

For especially common French loanwords, you probably use them without thinking too much (or at all) about their literal meaning. Crème brûlée, for example, translates to “burnt cream,” which sounds considerably less appetizing than the dessert actually is; and déjà-vu means “already seen,” which needs no further explanation. Some you...
HILLARY CLINTON
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

In The Word

Elijah, God’s Prophet To Ahab And Jezebel Part 1. We saw the 63 words of Elijah’s prayer in the last article, now we will see God’s response to that prayer in I Kings 18:38: “Then the fire of the LORD fell and consumed the burnt-sacrifice, and the wood, and the stones, and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench.” Granted, we do not usually see this kind of answer to our prayers, yet it is not impossible that God should answer in this way. God was proving the fact that He is the only true God in the universe, so that Israel’s false gods are helpless in the presence of the one true God. Notice that Elijah had said in I Kings 18:24 that the God Who should answer by fire was to be recognized as the one true God. When God did answer by fire and consume the sacrifice etc., then the people of Israel had no alternative except to recognize God for Who He is. The idol gods that they had sought in prayer did not answer in any fashion! I Kings 18:39 says, “And when all the people saw it , they fell on their faces: and they said, The LORD, He is the God; the LORD, He is the God.” Although God may not necessarily answer in the same way in all ages, it is a fact that the entire population of mankind on earth will one day recognize and confess the fact that there is only one true God!
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A Word From Your Rep: As we reflect on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, I think it’s safe to say we’re all more somber this year due to the recent loss of our Marines in Afghanistan, including Wyomingite U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum. In Wyoming, we don’t operate under six degrees...
POLITICS
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

In their own words from Shelby: recalling 9/11

SHELBY -- With today being the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, we asked people in Shelby where they were that day and what they remember about it. LANCE CUTCHALL: “I was bartending here the night before, and I stayed at my parents’...
SHELBY, OH
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hill

OPINION — After my mother’s funeral last February an old friend stuck an envelope in the inside breast pocket of my jacket and said, ‘Read this when you have time.’ It was a diatribe aimed at our country’s government, written in desperation by a man who has worked hard for a lifetime and tried to instill the values of honesty, integrity, and patriotism in his children and grandchildren. It was a general accusation of the political elite, who have traded our nation’s future prosperity for the magic beans of leftism, political correctness, and wokeness, the three cancers that are currently…
MASON COUNTY, TX
KevinMD.com

Words of advice from a chief resident [PODCAST]

“Chiefs, remember, one of those interns is going to fill your shoes in a few years. They may model you in that role, so you want to raise them well! As a former chief resident, I have lots of pearls for those entering residency. However, what I will tell you now is different from what I would have told you then. I have since learned that there are possibilities to create the results that we want and not just follow the path we are told to take.
PODCAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy