NFL

Ty’Son Williams scores first career touchdown to give Ravens 7-0 lead

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens don’t have J.K. Dobbins. They don’t have Gus Edwards. They don’t have Justice Hill. They do have Ty'Son Williams. Williams, who began training camp on the bubble, opened the season as a starter. He has taken advantage of his opportunity with injuries to the team’s top running backs.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

