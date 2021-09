There is no denying that James Gunn has been a busy boy lately, and fresh off The Suicide Squad he has been hard at work on the Peacemaker spin-off series post production at the same time as entering pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Just to prove the point of how busy he has been, the director shared an image on his Twitter account of an enormous pile of hand drawn storyboards for what seems to be his final outing for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Although the initial tease doesn't give any hints as to what their content is, Gunn followed up his post with some additional shots of actual storyboards.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO