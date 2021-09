Despite being down 21-3 at the end of the first quarter, Florida came back and gave Alabama a tight game on Saturday. With the Gators down 31-23 late, Florida drove down the field and found the endzone behind a 17-yard rush from running back Dameon Pierce. Florida’s two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the play looked to be blown up from the beginning. If the attempt was successful, Florida would have tied the game against Alabama with three minutes remaining.

