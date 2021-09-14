CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Family planning contracts take center stage

By Kevin Landrigan New Hampshire Union Leader
Union Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sununu administration’s bid to extend existing contracts for family planning services takes center stage before the Executive Council Wednesday. The first-ever ban on abortions after 24 weeks contained in the state budget trailer bill last June also required these programs to undergo financial audits that confirm any abortions performed there are “physically and financially separate” from other reproductive services such as birth control and cancer screenings.

