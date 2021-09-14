UPDATE: Santa Cruz Standoff Ends In Arrest Of Barricaded Suspect

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 5-hour standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a home on San Juan Avenue, ended with an arrest, according to Santa Cruz Police.

Police tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that the suspect, a wanted fugitive, was in custody and streets were reopen. Officers assisted at the request of U.S. Marshals.

Authorities first posted about the incident at around 3:20 p.m., warning residents to avoid the area of San Juan Avenue near Fairmount while officers assisted outside agencies with the apprehension of a suspect.

The Santa Cruz Police Chief later posted that officers were part of an “ongoing tactical response” to a suspect thought to be barricades in a home on San Juan Avenue.

The chief said U.S. Marshals had tracked the suspect to Santa Cruz and he was now barricaded inside the home.

“Santa Cruz Police are working the problem. We will take the time needed to resolve this issue,” the chief said in the tweet.