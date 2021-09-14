CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Every 46 minutes, a child goes to an ER after furniture falls on them

Union Leader
 9 days ago

Once every 46 minutes, a child is treated in an emergency room for serious and sometimes life-threatening injuries from furniture having fallen on them, according to a study by the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In the study’s 30-year span, 560,203 youths 18 and younger...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

One Thing Every Parent Ought To Teach Their Child

For many of us, facing negative emotions can be a dreadful experience. I would throw a tantrum or lock myself up when my emotions got the best of me. Not surprisingly, a lot of us have had similar responses. And that’s because we were never equipped with the tools to self-soothe when we were upset.
KIDS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Small Toy Magnets Recalled Again After a Rise in ER Visits

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is again recalling small toy magnets and recommending parents remove them from their homes after a growing number of instances of kids ingesting them and needing emergency medical treatment, NBC 5 Responds has learned. Witten Williams and his twin brother Walker, age 4, keep their...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Would YOU leave your child alone in a park? Mother is accused of 'rubbish parenting' after letting her daughter, 3, play unsupervised 'for two minutes' while she went to the toilet

A parent has been blasted after letting their child play alone in a park for a couple of minutes while they went to the toilet. The anonymous mother from the UK shared a post about the situation on Mumsnet, explaining she'd been desperate for the loo when she and her daughter, three, had arrived at the park.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Television#Congress#House#Senate
Jennifer Geer

The lunchbox note: An easy way to remind your child you love them

Why I send a note every day in my daughter's lunchbox. (Laurent Peignault/Unsplash) I started sending notes in my daughter's lunchbox when she was in the first grade. As a half-day Kindergartener, I had picked her up at lunchtime to eat at home with me. First grade was the first time in her life she was eating lunch at school.
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
wspa.com

Hampton Furniture – Options For Every Room In Your Home

“The following is sponsored content from Hampton Furniture”. Hampton Furniture has no shortage of inventory. Come see there new fall inventory selections featuring warm colors, cozy textures and new patterns. Hampton furniture offers a variety of home furnishing options sold directly from the floor. (864) 224-3541.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Furniture on Amazon for Every Room in Your Home

Maybe you're moving into a new home, maybe interior re-decorating inspiration has struck. Whatever's leading you to search for new furniture, some of the sharpest leather sofas and versatile lighting are hiding in plain sight. Not at an antique store or an obscure furniture site, but on Amazon. After scouring...
SHOPPING
news9.com

Medical Minute: Assessing Fall Risk For Seniors

We're in the middle of Fall Prevention Awareness Week. Every year, fall injuries send three million Americans to the emergency room. News 9's Robin Marsh explains how seniors can gauge their risk for falling in Sept. 21's Medical Minute.
HEALTH
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Cleaning flat-screen TV

Dear Readers: When you bring a new flat-screen TV into your home, the screen has to be handled carefully when cleaning. Read the manufacturer’s manual to find out how you should clean and care for it. Some screens have an anti-glare coating that could be damaged by some cleaners. Before...
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie ‘sighting’ reported by flight attendant who is convinced she spotted Gabby Petito’s fiancé in Canada

A FLIGHT attendant believes she may have spotted Brian Laundrie at a hotel in Canada as he remains at large following the homicide death of his fiance Gabby Petito. In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, user @cwlynn said she was staying overnight at a hotel in Toronto on September 20 when she went downstairs to pick up a food delivery.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Taste Of Home

If You See Black Slime on a Faucet, This Is What It Is

I’ll be honest—I’m not a big fan of cleaning the house. In fact, I’m always on the lookout for cleaning hacks so I can get through the task as quickly as possible. However, when I’m in the mood to clean, I want to scrub everything, down to the bathroom faucets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy