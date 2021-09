Embattled Southern California coach Clay Helton was fired on Monday. The dismissal comes two days after the then-No. 14 Trojans were pummeled 42-28 by Stanford. "This afternoon I informed Clay Helton of my decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program," athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. "Clay is one of the finest human beings I have met in this industry, and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO