The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to Covid-19 and falls right in the middle of fashion month – meaning the stakes for stellar style on the red carpet are especially high now. Kicking off this evening, 13 September, fashion’s biggest night will be held at its usual location: the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala will be in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on 18 September.

