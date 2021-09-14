CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' DeSean Jackson: Limited to 14 snaps in opener

 9 days ago

Jackson caught both his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win over Chicago. He played 14 of 52 offensive snaps. The veteran speedster ranked fourth in offensive snaps among Los Angeles receivers with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson all seeing more playing time. In particular, Jefferson's larger role and 67-yard receiving touchdown don't project favorably for Jackson's fantasy value moving forward. As a result -- and even bearing in mind Jackson's big-play potential -- it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy settings. Additionally, it's likely he remains a high-risk, high-reward asset week in and week out.

