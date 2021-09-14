Rams' Sony Michel: Barely plays against Chicago
Michel rushed once for two yards and only played three offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Bears. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay has tended to rely on a single running back during his tenure with the organization, and it was Darrell Henderson leading the way Sunday. Michel still has potential to carve out a role in the rushing attack, and he's probably solidified himself as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Henderson. It's also worth noting that Michel has only been with the Rams since Aug. 25, so he's likely still acclimating to the offensive scheme and playbook. While it's probably tough to view the four-year veteran as a reliable Week 2 option in the majority of fantasy settings, it shouldn't surprise if Michel makes a splash at some point this season.www.cbssports.com
