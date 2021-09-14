CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Sony Michel: Barely plays against Chicago

 9 days ago

Michel rushed once for two yards and only played three offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Bears. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay has tended to rely on a single running back during his tenure with the organization, and it was Darrell Henderson leading the way Sunday. Michel still has potential to carve out a role in the rushing attack, and he's probably solidified himself as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Henderson. It's also worth noting that Michel has only been with the Rams since Aug. 25, so he's likely still acclimating to the offensive scheme and playbook. While it's probably tough to view the four-year veteran as a reliable Week 2 option in the majority of fantasy settings, it shouldn't surprise if Michel makes a splash at some point this season.

Considering the Rams don't play their starters in the preseason, it's difficult to predict who will play how much in Week 1 of any given year. We had a good idea of who the starters would be and which players would be the primary backups, but in their 34-14 win over the Bears, we learned who Sean McVay wants on the field the majority of the time.
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
