SIU Football | Salukis still hopeful of turning around run defense

CARBONDALE — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn never had the 35-yard run Southeast Missouri State's Geno Hess did against SIU's defense Saturday night. Vaughn, the Big 12 Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, got his fourth straight 100-yard game in the Wildcats' 31-23 win in Manhattan, Kansas. Vaughn had three touchdowns, too, two from four yards out and one on a 1-yard plunge, but was a part of 32 of KSU's 70 offensive plays.