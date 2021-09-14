CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to an inch of rain has fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Delaware Water Gap, Jonas, Meckesville, and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 313. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 98.

alerts.weather.gov

