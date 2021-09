The Texans, not surprisingly, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. What was a surprise was the manner in which they accomplished that feat. The 37-21 beatdown was fun to watch, and the Texans **GASP** appeared ready to play to start the year and **GASP GASP** severely outcoached the other team. Sure, it was the Jaguars, and sure it’s one game, but I had a good time watching. I would like more of that, please.

