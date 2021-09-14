CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Chelsea opens title defense in Champions League

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Barcelona’s ability to compete in Europe without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be put to the test when it hosts the team that dealt the Spanish side its most humiliating defeat in recent memory. The 8-2 shellacking Bayern Munich handed Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals marked the beginning of the end of the Messi era. The financial troubles that kept Barcelona from re-signing Messi also forced it to loan Griezmann back to Atlético Madrid. Ronald Koeman has to find a way to account for the 58 goals the two forwards scored last season. That task falls to Memphis Depay, who has made a promising start at Camp Nou with two goals in three Spanish league matches. Koeman should also have Spain standout Pedri González back in his lineup after the young midfielder rested for two weeks after playing both the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics. Robert Lewandowski travels after recovering from a groin problem sustained in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Leipzig. Serge Gnabry has traveled with the squad but is an injury doubt after hurting his back in the same game. Benfica is back in the group stage after a year away and visits Dynamo Kyiv.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
The Independent

Lionel Messi was ‘a tyrant’ in Barcelona training, says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that Lionel Messi was “a tyrant” and “not normal” in training sessions at the club.Koeman took over at the Catalan club last summer and worked with Messi a year before the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.While the Dutchman was well aware of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner’s ability, his intensity in training amazed Koeman after the former Southampton and Everton manager was appointed at the Nou Camp.“I knew how good he is, but it’s still nice to see it up close every day,” Koeman explained to Voetbal International.“Everything you would like...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Jocelyn Gourvennec
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Lionel Messi
Yardbarker

Image: Juventus women given tough Champions League test including Chelsea

Juventus Women will have the tough test of trying to overcome both Chelsea and Wolfsburg in their Champions League group, while Servette will also like to make their presence counted. The Blues and German ladies sides are both proven in the competition in recent years, with the latter winning the...
UEFA
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Zenit - Champions League

Group H of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday night, as reigning champions Chelsea host Zenit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues head into the tie in good form, so far having picked up three wins and a draw to kick off the Premier League season and already boasting silverware to their name in the form of the UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

Chelsea host Zenit St Petersburg in matchday 1 of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are the reigning Champions are lifting the title back in May in Porto after a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. And they begin their...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Matchday#The Champions League#Spanish#Bayern Munich#Swiss#Juventus#Atalanta#Wolfsburg#French#Group H Chelsea#European#Serie A#Ap
90min.com

Champions League results - matchday 1

After months of waiting the Champions League is back, with a highly entertaining first round of fixtures now complete. There were shocks aplenty on matchday one, with Manchester United and Shakhtar Donetsk both on the wrong end of fairytale storylines, while there was drama in store for Liverpool and Man City.
SOCCER
AFP

Man Utd dealt shock Champions League loss as Lukaku boosts Chelsea

Manchester United slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, while Chelsea kicked off their title defence by beating Zenit. Ronaldo, the leading scorer in Champions League history, bagged his 135th goal in the competition after 13 minutes in Bern, but Swiss champions Young Boys hit back after the sending-off of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Tokyo, JP
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea Champions League favourites

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are the team to beat in the Champions League. The Blues won last season's Champions League final against Manchester City. "It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UCL Matchday 1 Picks | The Champions League Show (Ep. 25)

The Champions League returns with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. Billi breaks down a hand-picked selection of key games, including Bayern’s trip to Barcelona in Tuesday’s game of the night. Wednesday’s game of the night, sees Real Madrid travel to Inter Milan, while favorites PSG open up in Brugge.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy