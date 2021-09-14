Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Saint Laurent Dress

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO