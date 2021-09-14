CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Saint Laurent Dress

By Fashion Style Editor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time. The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in custom Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as the first female K-pop star to attend the Met Gala.

