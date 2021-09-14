Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV buys do half of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.

