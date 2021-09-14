Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV buys do half of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
The pay-per-view (PPV) buys for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley are reportedly in ... and the event was trumped by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Jake and Woodley were adamant that their boxing match would sell close to the same number of PPV buys as Mayweather and Logan did in June; however, that appears to be far from the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul vs. Woodley performed in the range of 480,000 to 500,000 PPV buys, with other sources suggesting the total could be lower. By contrast, Mayweather-Paul cleared the 1 million mark.www.mmamania.com
