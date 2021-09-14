CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Report: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV buys do half of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pay-per-view (PPV) buys for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley are reportedly in ... and the event was trumped by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Jake and Woodley were adamant that their boxing match would sell close to the same number of PPV buys as Mayweather and Logan did in June; however, that appears to be far from the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul vs. Woodley performed in the range of 480,000 to 500,000 PPV buys, with other sources suggesting the total could be lower. By contrast, Mayweather-Paul cleared the 1 million mark.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 1

Related
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Outsider.com

Mike Tyson Settles Debate on Who Won Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight

The buzz-worthy fight night between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is now in the past. The Showtime feature got a large celebrity following as everyone shared their thoughts on who would be the winner in the ring. Millions of people streamed the fight from home.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul responds to Vitor Belfort’s challenge: ‘You guys cannot box for s—t’

Jake Paul has a message for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titleholder Vitor Belfort and any other mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who wants him in the boxing ring. Belfort called out Paul after quickly dispatching Evander Holyfield (watch highlights) at Triller’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Sept. 11,...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Combat#Tyron Woodley Ppv#Showtime Boxing#Ufc
nickiswift.com

Inside Floyd Mayweather And 50 Cent's Feud

The feud between rapper 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather is one for the ages. What started as a simple business deal soon unfolded into social media mayhem between the veteran rapper and the undefeated athlete. 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — is known for his relentless trolling and outlandish antics, while Mayweather's body of work speaks for itself. When you combine the combustible elements of the trash-talking, street-hardened rapper and the unstoppable boxing behemoth, you get a feud that engages fans on both sides and creates memories worth a lifetime.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva’s coach calls for Mayweather fight: ‘It would break all pay-per-view records’

Anderson Silva’s move over to boxing has opened up a variety of matchups for the MMA great, including a potential clash with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. This is according to Silva’s boxing coach, Luiz Dorea, who recently spoke to AG Fight about Silva’s next potential opponent. The former UFC middleweight champion is coming off a first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz last weekend that set the combat community ablaze.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Logan Paul boasts he ‘retired’ Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber confirms he will ‘of course’ fight professionally again

LOGAN PAUL reckons he 'retired' boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. And the YouTuber also confirmed he will fight professionally again. The online personality's last bout was the much-anticipated Miami exhibition with Mayweather, 44, as he survived all eight rounds to take it the distance. Paul, 26, faced, and technically avoided defeat,...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy