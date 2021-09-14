Everything Greg Schiano said during Monday Press Conference

The Scarlet Knights are off to a 2-0 start and preparing for their third and final non-conference game of the season. They will host Delaware at 3:30 PM on Saturday. Delaware is also 2-0 this season with victories over Maine and St. Francis. Now, the Blue Hens will have a chance to notch another win for an FCS team over the FBS. This has become a trend this season and Greg Schiano and Rutgers are well aware of it.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO