The Seahawks open their season on the road today against the Colts, a tough team that went 11-5 last year. Here are a couple of keys to a Week 1 victory for Seattle. There’s been a long-running tension between Pete Carroll’s desire to have a ball-control offense and Russell Wilson’s prodigious talents as a passer. This is one matchup where it would be wiser to let Wilson off the leash. Indianapolis was one of the top run defense teams in the NFL last season, holding opponents to just 90 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Colts are also missing their best cornerback in Xavier Rhodes. Coach Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron should embrace an aggressive passing attack, at least until they have a comfortable lead.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO