Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO