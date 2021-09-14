CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stock Up, Stock Down: Cowboys played top-heavy in loss to the Buccaneers

By Matthew Lenix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayz6R_0bv92iQe00

Few people gave the Dallas Cowboys a chance to be competitive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. However, they pushed the defending Super Bowl champions to the limit in a nail-biting two-point loss that came down to the final seconds.

Even if the Cowboys had won the game it was the season opener so there wouldn’t be a reason to overreact about the results. Nonetheless, the Cowboys had some impressive performances and others that left a lot to be desired. Of the players with movable stocks, the stars came through. Here are a few of the players who improved their stock in Week 1 and the ones who need to go back to the drawing board.

Stock Up: DeMarcus Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324xQ1_0bv92iQe00

The knock on Lawrence over the last couple of seasons has been his sack totals. Since back-to-back campaigns of reaching double digits in that category, Lawrence has just 11.5 over the last two seasons. However, his performance against the Buccaneers highlighted one of his best attributes, stopping the run.

Lawrence had an overall grade of 91.4 in Week 1 with a stellar 96.3 in run defense according to Pro Football Focus. Two plays, in particular, stood out. One showed Lawrence’s ability to reset his hands and shred a block to make a play on an inside run. The other was similar as Lawrence again shed the block Buccaneers starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs, one of the league’s best young players at the position, and made a tackle that also led to a fumble that was recovered by Randy Gregory.

Although he didn’t get any sacks, Lawrence led the team with five pressures as well. He forces run plays back inside to create opportunities for his teammates, is stout against the run himself, and gets pressure on the quarterback. Simply put, Lawrence is a complete defensive end.

Stock Down: Greg Zuerlein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQEtP_0bv92iQe00

A team must take advantage of every opportunity to score points. That’s especially true when playing against a Tom Brady-led offense that will eventually put up a few scores. The Cowboys only lost by two points, but Zuerlein cost the Cowboys more than that in Week 1.

Zuerlein missed a 60-yard attempt before halftime but no one expected him to be successful anyway so that one can be dismissed. However, there were back-to-back possessions in the first half where Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal and an extra point. That’s four points left off the scoreboard in a two-point loss. Several other plays impacted the outcome of the game as well but these were crucial mistakes by Zuerlein and he’ll have to be better going forward.

Stock Up: Tyron Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wMKP_0bv92iQe00

After missing three games each season from 2016 through 2019, Smith missed 14 games in 2020 after having neck surgery. He got into great shape during the offseason to the point he was able to ditch the protective neck roll he’s worn for years. His first test of the 2021 season wouldn’t be easy against a formidable pass rush like the Buccaneers have, but he didn’t disappoint.

Smith looked like he never missed any time at all. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure in 62 pass-blocking snaps. This performance would have been impressive even if Smith wasn’t making a return from an injury. However, when factoring in his time away from the field and having to block Jason Pierre-Paul as well as Vita Vea it makes it that much better.

When he’s healthy Smith can still make the case for being the best left tackle in the NFL. He’s a huge return for the Cowboys roster.

Stock Down: Anthony Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhYH1_0bv92iQe00

Brown has been a much-maligned player during his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, he had a good training camp and earned a starting role opposite Trevon Diggs for the 2021 season. However, now the games count for real and Brown struggled mightily against the Buccaneers.

According to Next Gen Stats, when Brown was the closest defender to a target Tom Brady completed all five of his passes for 116 yards. For the game, Brown allowed nine receptions on 10 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. Brown may be a decent depth piece but he’s just not who you want covering top-level receivers regularly.

If this lackluster play continues the corners who are currently regarded as depth will need to see the field.

Stock Up: Ezekiel Elliott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5bFx_0bv92iQe00

The box score shows Elliott wasn’t much of a factor against the Buccaneers. He only had 33 yards on 11 carries and added just six more yards on two receptions. Complete running back, however, find ways to impact the game even when the stats aren’t huge. With QB Dak Prescott checking out of numerous runs and with an overall game plan geared towards avoiding the Buccaneers vaunted run defense Elliott put a different skill on display, pass blocking.

In the video below, Elliott is seen picking up blitzing linebackers as well as defensive backs, not to mention he helped against edge rushers as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Dak Prescott finished with 41 pass attempts from a clean pocket. Also, he was only sacked once in 68 dropbacks, and Elliott played a huge role in that.

A game like this from Elliott won’t get talked about much in terms of him having a big night.

Comments / 1

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Brian Baldinger
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Top Moments From Cowboys-Buccaneers Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought a seesaw battle to kick off the 2021 NFL season. Each side had an answer every time their opponents scored. The Cowboys had a one-point lead with less than two minutes left in the game. But Tom Brady commanded another drive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Football Focus#Dallascowboys#Nbc#The Dallas Cowboys
The Spun

Official’s Reaction To Play During Buccaneers-Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The 2021 NFL season officially kicked off on Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off against the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay took the field to start its title defense after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Offense was at a premium during much of the first quarter, but Tom Brady and company broke through first.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin on track to play vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew starting safety Jordan Whitehead would miss Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys because of a hamstring injury. It appears seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady won't unexpectedly be missing any weapons when the Bucs begin defending their Super Bowl crown at home. ESPN's Adam Schefter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dan Rogers

Six hidden observations from the Cowboys 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn't mean it was all bad. After re-watching the game film, I have identified some things that we should make sure get the proper attention it deserves. Here are six observations from the Cowboys' loss on Thursday night,
Dallas Sports Focus

Point/Counterpoint: Glad and mad about the Cowboys loss to the Buccaneers

It’s in the books, and despite being a big underdog in the first game, the Dallas Cowboys went toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could easily have won the game but for a handful of plays that went awry. It was a loss, so there are certainly bad things to consider. But since the Cowboys pretty much exceeded expectations, good things also can be found. Our David Howman and Tom Ryle took opposite views of things.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Controversial Play From Buccaneers-Cowboys Game Is Viral

The Buccaneers and Cowboys welcomed back NFL football with a thrilling 31-29 contest on Thursday night. After a pair of outstanding performances from Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, the Bucs ultimately claimed victory on a last-second field goal. Getting the ball back with just around 1:30 remaining on the clock, Brady mounted a classic final drive to put the defending Super Bowl champions in position to score.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers overcome sloppy play for narrow win over Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020 but survived a sloppy performance against the Cowboys on opening night in 2021. The festive scene, the raising of the banner, it was the final night of remembrance and reflection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their Super Bowl season. With a new season comes a new set of challenges, and Tampa Bay completed the first of many with a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys on opening night, a win, albeit sloppy.
NFL
KXAN

Cowboys find potential in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — There are no moral victories in the NFL, but at least the Cowboys found out what they’re capable of in that 31-29 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. “I love the way our players went out there and attacked them and the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy