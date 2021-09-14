Stock Up, Stock Down: Cowboys played top-heavy in loss to the Buccaneers

Few people gave the Dallas Cowboys a chance to be competitive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. However, they pushed the defending Super Bowl champions to the limit in a nail-biting two-point loss that came down to the final seconds.

Even if the Cowboys had won the game it was the season opener so there wouldn’t be a reason to overreact about the results. Nonetheless, the Cowboys had some impressive performances and others that left a lot to be desired. Of the players with movable stocks, the stars came through. Here are a few of the players who improved their stock in Week 1 and the ones who need to go back to the drawing board.

Stock Up: DeMarcus Lawrence

The knock on Lawrence over the last couple of seasons has been his sack totals. Since back-to-back campaigns of reaching double digits in that category, Lawrence has just 11.5 over the last two seasons. However, his performance against the Buccaneers highlighted one of his best attributes, stopping the run.

Lawrence had an overall grade of 91.4 in Week 1 with a stellar 96.3 in run defense according to Pro Football Focus. Two plays, in particular, stood out. One showed Lawrence’s ability to reset his hands and shred a block to make a play on an inside run. The other was similar as Lawrence again shed the block Buccaneers starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs, one of the league’s best young players at the position, and made a tackle that also led to a fumble that was recovered by Randy Gregory.

Although he didn’t get any sacks, Lawrence led the team with five pressures as well. He forces run plays back inside to create opportunities for his teammates, is stout against the run himself, and gets pressure on the quarterback. Simply put, Lawrence is a complete defensive end.

Stock Down: Greg Zuerlein

A team must take advantage of every opportunity to score points. That’s especially true when playing against a Tom Brady-led offense that will eventually put up a few scores. The Cowboys only lost by two points, but Zuerlein cost the Cowboys more than that in Week 1.

Zuerlein missed a 60-yard attempt before halftime but no one expected him to be successful anyway so that one can be dismissed. However, there were back-to-back possessions in the first half where Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal and an extra point. That’s four points left off the scoreboard in a two-point loss. Several other plays impacted the outcome of the game as well but these were crucial mistakes by Zuerlein and he’ll have to be better going forward.

Stock Up: Tyron Smith

After missing three games each season from 2016 through 2019, Smith missed 14 games in 2020 after having neck surgery. He got into great shape during the offseason to the point he was able to ditch the protective neck roll he’s worn for years. His first test of the 2021 season wouldn’t be easy against a formidable pass rush like the Buccaneers have, but he didn’t disappoint.

Smith looked like he never missed any time at all. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure in 62 pass-blocking snaps. This performance would have been impressive even if Smith wasn’t making a return from an injury. However, when factoring in his time away from the field and having to block Jason Pierre-Paul as well as Vita Vea it makes it that much better.

When he’s healthy Smith can still make the case for being the best left tackle in the NFL. He’s a huge return for the Cowboys roster.

Stock Down: Anthony Brown

Brown has been a much-maligned player during his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, he had a good training camp and earned a starting role opposite Trevon Diggs for the 2021 season. However, now the games count for real and Brown struggled mightily against the Buccaneers.

According to Next Gen Stats, when Brown was the closest defender to a target Tom Brady completed all five of his passes for 116 yards. For the game, Brown allowed nine receptions on 10 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. Brown may be a decent depth piece but he’s just not who you want covering top-level receivers regularly.

If this lackluster play continues the corners who are currently regarded as depth will need to see the field.

Stock Up: Ezekiel Elliott

The box score shows Elliott wasn’t much of a factor against the Buccaneers. He only had 33 yards on 11 carries and added just six more yards on two receptions. Complete running back, however, find ways to impact the game even when the stats aren’t huge. With QB Dak Prescott checking out of numerous runs and with an overall game plan geared towards avoiding the Buccaneers vaunted run defense Elliott put a different skill on display, pass blocking.

In the video below, Elliott is seen picking up blitzing linebackers as well as defensive backs, not to mention he helped against edge rushers as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Dak Prescott finished with 41 pass attempts from a clean pocket. Also, he was only sacked once in 68 dropbacks, and Elliott played a huge role in that.

A game like this from Elliott won’t get talked about much in terms of him having a big night.