Former Saints linebacker Parys Haralson dead at 37

This is tough. The Times-Picayune Advocate and the San Jose Mercury News reported Monday that retired NFL linebacker Parys Haralson has died at age 37. The news was confirmed by the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he spent the bulk of his playing career. Reports say he passed in his sleep and the cause of his death is unknown.

Haralson joined the New Orleans Saints in a preseason trade in 2013, providing leadership and veteran experience when it was badly needed. He finished his career with New Orleans, helping the Saints to their first road playoff win in franchise history after the 2013 season. In 2016, he returned to San Francisco and began working as the 49ers director of player engagement.

He was popular with teammates and media, and well-liked by anyone who crossed his path. May his memory be a blessing.