Sam Asghari insisted that he and Britney Spears will be getting an ‘iron clad prenup’ after he got engaged to the pop star. Sam Asghari, 27, hears those concerns about a prenup loud and clear. After Britney Spears, 39, announced her engagement to her fitness instructor beau on Sunday, fans of the pop star — including famous faces like Octavia Spencer — immediately begged Brit to get a prenup before she marries Sam, whom she’s been dating for nearly five years now. But Sam took no offense to the comments, and even sarcastically responded to the prenup remarks in a post on his Instagram Stories following the engagement news.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO