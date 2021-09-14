CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dressed List: Our Favorite Looks from the 2021 Met Gala

By Justine Carreon
Elle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften referred to as the Oscars of the fashion industry, the Met Gala red carpet is home to some of the biggest style statements of all time. The difference, however, is its dress code: the celebrities in attendance have homework. This year's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was open to interpretation. Many guests stuck to the theme and paid sartorial homage to the vast catalogue of U.S. designers, while others stretched the scope of what American fashion means to them, choosing decidedly non-American designers or referencing Met Galas of yore (2018's Heavenly Bodies, anyone?). Regardless, they looked so good that we can't help but support them anyway.

