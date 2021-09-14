The Best Dressed List: Our Favorite Looks from the 2021 Met Gala

After a postponement and even confusion over if the Met Gala would ever return, the day has finally come. The fashion industry’s equivalent of the Super Bowl is back — and happening in two parts. The first gala aka the red carpet you all know and love takes place tonight on Sept. 13, 2021, and the second part, an exhibition, will occur on May 5, 2022. With early celebrity arrivals like Ilana Glazer and Emma Chamberlain setting the bar high for the rest of the attendees, the best 2021 Met Gala’s fashion looks will have you wanting to blow up the group chat with photos immediately. Keke Palmer arrived in a shimmering, long-sleeve gown while on the opposite end of the spectrum, Glazer opted for a playful feathered dress.

