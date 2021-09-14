Southern softball adds exhibitions to fall schedule

The Missouri Southern softball program announced Monday the addition of four doubleheaders in the fall semester to prep for the upcoming 2022 season.

MSSU’s fall slate will begin on Sep. 17 when it hosts Fort Scott Community College. Southern will also have home twinbills against Neosho County Community College (Oct. 1) and Crowder Community College (Oct. 5) before hitting the road for its final two games of the fall against Division I Missouri (Oct. 15) in Colombia.

The Lions are coming off their first 30-win season as well as their first semifinal appearance at the MIAA postseason tournament in more than a decade.

Southern returns 14 players from last year’s roster as well as MIAA Coach of the Year Hallie Blackney and assistant coach Cody Barham. The Lions also welcomed a freshman class that features five players.

MSSU opens the 2022 regular season on Feb. 11 at the Edmond Regional Festival.