Carthage girls win CJ golf invitational

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carthage girls golf team earned a first-place finish in the Carl Junction Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.

Aided by a first-place individual finish by Hailey Bryant, who shot an 8-over-par 80, the Tigers carded a team score of 391 to best the five-school field. The top four individual scores on each team were counted toward the team scores.

Other participants for Carthage were Caitlyn Derryberry (100), Ava Lacy (104), Aubri Fisher (107) and Shay Gaddis (109).

Rounding out the team results were Webb City (403), Joplin (441) and Carl Junction (458). Seneca, represented by three golfers, did not compete in the team portion of the event.

Webb City’s Laya McAllister and Sophia Coulson both shot 95 to tie for second in the individual results. Sydney French shot a 97 and was followed by Jacie Crouch (116) and Langlee Walker (126).

Lindsay Belnap shot a 104 to lead the way for Joplin, while Drew Hockey carded a 109, Kenna Haley a 113, Sophia Schwartz a 115 and Chloe Friend a 126.

For the Bulldogs, Rylee Sprague led the way with a 107 and was followed by Alex Teeter (116), Chloe Mitchell (117), Olivia Teeter (118) and Anna Burch (119).

Madison Babbitt carded a team-best 109 for Seneca. Kahli Fields shot a 125 and Madison Collinsworth a 129.

TJ volleyball outlasts Lockwood

The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team went the distance to pick up a 3-2 win over Lockwood on Monday in its home gymnasium.

The Cavaliers picked up set wins of 25-13, 25-17 and 15-9 while Lockwood claimed set wins of 25-11 and 25-18.

Nico Carlson recorded three kills and three blocks for TJ, while Mayson Solum added two kills and eight assists. Mary Nguyen had three aces, two kills and three assists, and Lannah Grigg had five aces and six kills. Alexis Stamps chipped in three kills.

TJ (4-5-1) plays at Wheaton on Thursday.

CHC SWEEPS MARIONVILLE

The College Heights Christian volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Marionville on Monday on its home court.

The Cougars recorded set wins of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-18.

Lauren Ukena finished with seven kills, two aces and 13 serve points for CHC, while Addie Lawrence tallied 13 kills and two blocks and Ava Masena tallied four aces and 12 serve points. Lindsay Griesemer had three aces, and Maddy Colin logged three aces and 18 serve points.

The Cougars host Jasper on Tuesday.

CARDS RALLY FALLS SHORT

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A comeback attempt by the Webb City volleyball team came up short on Monday as Bentonville came away with a 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

Bentonville won the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-18, before Webb City claimed a 25-20 win in the third. The Tigers iced the match with a 25-19 advantage in the fourth set.

Kearston Galardo finished with a team-high 10 kills as well as four aces and six digs for Webb City. Kenzie Storm had seven kills and nine digs, while Aubree Lassiter, Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield tallied five kills apiece. Kyah Sanborn logged 28 assists and seven digs.

Webb City plays host to Seneca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.