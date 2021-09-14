CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Father pleads down to misdemeanor in abuse of daughter

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 9 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Joplin father pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a child abuse case and received probation.

Michael L. Vann, 41, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault in Newton County Circuit Court in a plea deal and was sentenced by Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades to six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

As part of the plea bargain, Vann is required to submit to an anger management evaluation and any recommended treatment.

The defendant initially was charged with a felony count of child abuse with respect to an incident Jan. 12, 2020, involving his 15-year-old daughter. An affidavit alleged that Vann got mad at the girl and started choking her when she hit her brother for breaking her fingernail.

The affidavit states that her brother corroborated what she told investigators had happened, although her father claimed he only restrained her and never choked her.

