Perfect Score! Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Slays the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Perfect (fashion) score! Simone Biles slayed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, wore a three-piece Area and Athleta look that consisted of a black fitted, long-sleeved bodysuit covered in silver stars with a white, cloud-like skirt and bodice. Her starry night sky-inspired ensemble perfectly fit the 2021 Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. During an interview with KeKe Palmer for Vogue, Simone revealed the entire outfit weighed a whopping 88 pounds.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Just one day before the prestigious fashion event, Simone wowed fans yet again with her look on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. The Ohio native wore a one-shoulder, baby pill pink dress that featured a flattering side slit, and the look completely accentuated her athletic build.

While the four-time gold medalist stays in great shape for her sport, she also has been very vocal about her desire to redefine beauty standards.

“I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I’m standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” Simone wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “Today, I say I am done competing versus beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like.”

Simone has been enjoying herself at several A-list events after a difficult run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place from July 2021 through August 2021 after being postponed amid the coronavirus in 2020. As Life & Style previously reported, Simone announced she would be pulling out of the U.S.A. Olympic team finals on July 27 following a vault performance that led to her lowest score ever, later revealing she had been struggling with mental health concerns. She announced the next day that she would withdraw from the all-around competition, and she later withdrew from the vault and uneven bars finals, as well as the floor finals.

On July 29, the Texas resident revealed she was suffering from the “twisties,” a condition that affects an athlete’s awareness while they are in mid-air. After overcoming the twisties, she competed in balance beam at the end of the competition, and her stunning comeback earned her the bronze medal.

Following her amazing feat, Simone addressed trolls and haters who claimed she “quit” the Olympics. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Simone explained during a press conference. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”