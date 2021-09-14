CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple pregnancies among dwindling Southern Resident orca pod in Puget Sound

Cover picture for the articleAs many as three Southern Resident killer whales are pregnant within the local J-pod, according to researchers. Because of the pregnancies, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries and their partners are asking recreational boaters to give the orcas extra space. Quieter waters, according to researchers, are important as orcas in the finals months of gestation increase their food consumption.

