Japan LDP's Ishiba May Back Kono in Party Leadership Race - Report

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, has firmed up his intention not to stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is considering supporting Taro Kono, a Japanese daily reported on Tuesday. The move could increase Kono's chances of taking over from...

