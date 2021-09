Buurma Farms Inc. of Willard, OH, is voluntarily recalling 320 boxes of its Plain Parsley after testing showed possible contamination with Shiga-toxin producing E.coli. The product being recalled is Buurma Plain (flat leaf) Parsley with a harvest date of August 30, 2021 from their Gregory, Michigan location. A random, routine regulatory sample collected on 9/7/21 at a customer’s distribution center by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tested positive for non-O157 STEC (Shiga-toxin producing E. Coli) and reported 9/13/21. The sample is currently being genome sequenced to determine if it is pathogenic but out of an abundance of caution the product is being recalled. Buurma Farms Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.

