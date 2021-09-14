The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Sept. 13

A little before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018, I returned home from the Flaming Lips show at Summerfest in a state of prolonged euphoria. What I’d just seen and heard was familiar – it was my third concert from the space-rockers from Oklahoma – but what struck me this time was the earnest and affecting message of love running throughout frontman Wayne Coyne’s spectacular showmanship and the band’s weird, beautiful tales of fighting robots, mystics and the like. After editing my iPhone photos of the show, I posted to Facebook, “I will never not go to another Flaming Lips show near me again.” Well, now’s my next chance: The Flaming Lips take the Generac Power Stage at 9:45 this Saturday.