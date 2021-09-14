Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

At just 24 years old, Simone Biles — famously — has a rather lengthy résumé. There’s the undisputed reality that Biles ranks as the single greatest gymnast of all time, with more gold than California in ‘49 and several well-respected eponymous moves. Her personality, captivating and endearing, has rocketed her to red carpet hosting gigs and endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world. And as the cherry on top, she’s almost doing all of the above while serving up some truly singular nail, hair, and makeup moments. On Sunday night, Simone Biles’ VMAs beauty look reached new heights as the decorated Olympian turned up on the red carpet with long and glossy waves, fluttery lashes, and a glow so radiant, it’s nearly celestial.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO