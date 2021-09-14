CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.

