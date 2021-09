With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and the impending onslaught of pumpkin spice everything, it might seem like summer is done for. But there are a few weeks left in the season—and thanks to Alaska Airlines, you still have the chance to fly somewhere warm. From now until September 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on all the tropical destinations Alaska serves. This means flights to Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida can start as low as $79.

