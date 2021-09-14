No log on Biden at Idaho lumber company where he claims to have received first job offer

A lumber company in Boise, Idaho, where President Joe Biden said he received his first job offer said it has "no record" to show for it.

During an event in Boise on Monday, Biden reflected on a story he claimed to share with former Senate colleague Frank Church, a Democrat who represented Idaho from 1957 to 1981.

“I used to tell Frank Church this: I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife, deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because ... it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade,” Biden said. “And in the meantime, there was a war going on. Anyway. But the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank.”

So far, however, there is no evidence to back up the president's claim.

“We have no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company,“ Boise Cascade spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl told the New York Post . “We checked our system internally, and nothing has turned up.”

Tschampl added the application could have been lost over the course of 50 years, as the company has dropped certain aspects of its business.

“We had a diverse portfolio in the 60s and early 70s … so my guess is any records have been purged or transferred for the businesses/projects we are no longer involved in,” Tschampl said. “I would not want to speculate about what type of role he may have applied for in 1972. Today we are a wood products manufacturer and wholesale distributor of building materials.”

It's unclear when Biden would have applied for the job, as the president never specified a year.

Biden, who received Vietnam War draft deferments, graduated Syracuse Law School in 1968, started work as a law clerk and public defender in Wilmington, Delaware, that same year, and joined the New Castle County Council in 1970.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to Boise Cascade for comment.

