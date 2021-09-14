CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo Kicked Off In Central China's Anhui

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) making human healthier", the 2021 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo and the 37th National (Bozhou) TCM Trade Fair was kicked off in Bozhou in central China's Anhui province on Thursday.

The expo, held both online and offline, will stage four key sessions on trade development, cultural exchange, and academic communication of the TCM, with inheritance and innovation as keywords.

Birthplace of the renowned Chinese physician Hua Tuo who lived in the late Eastern Han Dynasty (A.D. 25-220), Bozhou boasts rich resources in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), making it the country's largest TCM production area and trading hub.

Aiming at building itself into a global TCM center, Bozhou has been making efforts to make the TCM industry more industrialized, modern and internationalized, with a current market value of 145 billion yuan (about 22.50 billion U.S. dollars) and more than 200 medicine production enterprises, said Du Yanan, municipal party secretary of Bozhou, at the opening ceremony, adding that the city will take the TCM industry as a priority in the city's development, borrowing the country's policy preference, such as the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta and the high-quality development of the China's central part.

Bozhou has successfully hosted 36 TCM trade fairs since 1985, making great contributions to the spread of Chinese TCM culture, the development of TCM industry and the international exchanges and cooperation in the field of TCM, said Ma Jianzhong, chairman of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS).

The unveiling ceremony of nine key projects was also held during the expo's opening ceremony.

The expo is co-hosted by the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Co., Ltd. and three other industrial players.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2021-international-bozhou-tcm-expo-kicked-off-in-central-chinas-anhui-301375827.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

China to kick off long-awaited Wealth Connect wrapping in HK, Macau

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will launch on Friday a long-awaited Wealth Management Connect scheme linking its southern province of Guangdong with neighbouring Hong Kong and Macau, as Beijing moves to integrate the mainland with the two territories more closely. The cross-boundary scheme will initially lead to combined fund flows of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Xinhua Silk Road: China Zoomlion Speeds Up Machinery Cluster Dev. With Manufacturing Park Cons. In Full Swing

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart industry city" project by Hunan-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (000157.SZ; 01157.HK) on Friday took off in full swing with the headquarters building, the engineering crane machinery manufacturing park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park kicking off construction.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Eastern China#Tcm#Silk Road#Tcm Expo#Tcm Trade Fair#Chinese#Wfcms
Variety

Universal Beijing Resort Draws Sold-Out Crowds on Grand Opening Day

The Universal Beijing Resort finally had its grand opening Monday, the culmination of a 20-year wait and further pandemic-related delays. The park has proved a big hit with Chinese consumers so far. Tickets for Monday’s opening were sold out in minutes, quickly followed by tickets for the week-long National Day holiday coming up on Oct. 1, with demand so strong that it crashed the site. The opening gives the Chinese capital a U.S.-branded park of its own to compete with the Disneylands in Shanghai and Hong Kong. It is the fifth Universal theme park globally, the third park in Asia and first...
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Beijing meets an unstoppable force: Chinese parents and their children

During the summer break, Beijing handed down a parade of new regulations designed to intervene in youth education and entertainment, including a strike against private tutoring, a campaign to "cleanse" the internet and a strict limit on online game playing time for children. But so far, these seemingly iron-clad rules have met their match, with students and their parents quickly finding workarounds.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable - and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance - which also includes...
CHINA
Variety

China’s Crackdown on Celebrities Like Zhao Wei Is Growing Increasingly Far-Reaching

The disappearance of beloved and sometimes controversial actor Zhao Wei epitomizes many aspects of the Chinese government’s campaign to tear down fandom, celebrity and the driving forces behind them. Zhao attained major stardom in the late 1990s with TV series “My Fair Princess,” starred as the leading lady in John Woo’s epic “Red Cliff” and directed 2013 hit YA film “So Young.” Along the way, she shook off a scandal about wearing a dress that looked like a Japanese flag, became unfeasibly wealthy and got banned for five years by China’s securities regulator — none of which, incredibly, fazed her meteoric rise. Now,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels

Delivering vaccines to Myanmar's junta, but also to rebel groups that are the generals' sworn enemies, China is playing both sides to fight the coronavirus and strengthen its hand in the messy politics of its southern neighbour. Health workers had also crossed over from China to deliver masks and hand sanitiser, he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

China’s Mid-Autumn Festival Box Office Is Weakest Since 2014

Following a dismal summer, China’s box office over this year’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday hit its lowest point since 2014. Chinese citizens had to work on Saturday, Sept. 18, but enjoyed a three-day vacation for the holiday from Sept. 19-21. Cinemas are operational, but at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. The cumulative box office for the period this year was only $73 million (RMB472 million), according to Alibaba’s Beacon film data platform. That would make it the lowest earning Mid-Autumn Festival since 2014, when theaters brought in what would convert today to $54 million (RMB350 million), despite the country having nearly 70%...
WORLD
The Independent

Business group: China's tech self-reliance plans hurt growth

The ruling Communist Party’s campaign to tighten control over China’s industries and use less foreign technology is slashing economic growth, a foreign business group warned Thursday.The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China appealed to Beijing to reverse course and open state-dominated markets wider.Its report adds to warnings about the costs of Beijing’s strategy at a time when economic growth is in long-term decline and the workforce is aging and shrinking. The party’s plans are straining relations with Washington and other governments that complain they violate its trade commitments.President Xi Jinping’s government risks stifling innovation by tightening restrictions on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy