Mark Stoops' Pre-UT-Chattanooga Press Conference (Video, Transcript)

 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Stoops met with his favorite media friends earlier today to discuss Kentucky’s 35-28 win over Missouri and Saturday’s game vs. UT-Chattanooga. We’ve had plenty of coverage of his comments on the site in the hours since, but if you want to pore over every word, the video replay and transcript are below.

“After reviewing the film, there were quite a few good things in there, believe it or not, and many things we need to clean up. As I felt during the game, it was a lot like that. I didn’t feel like we complemented each other very well at all. There were times when the defense had a stretch of five, six possessions in a row, where we go three-and-out and stopping them and the offense either didn’t get a first down, had a turnover, just stopping ourselves. I felt like we’re poor in pre-snap penalties, penalties in general and then didn’t complement each other, like when the offense did start fast and get a touchdown to start the game, we give up a long drive on defense, let it get to 7-7. So, it was just one of those games that was aggravating, letting them hang around and if you do that, that’s what can happen. You can lose the game that way. I’m proud of our guys making the plays, offensively finally piecing together a 75-yard drive, converting with a touchdown pass to put us ahead and Ty (Tyrell Ajian) making the big pick and defense making the stop when we had to. Definitely much closer than we all wanted to. There’s a lot of things to learn from that, a lot of things as I mentioned after the game that is true, that we can learn from we need to get better at. We need to do a better job when we’re put in that position. There’s going to come times when you play 12 games, where there’s going to be some ups and downs. I told you all that before the season. There’s going to be ups and downs, I told the team that all the time. There’s going to be a lot momentum swings throughout the season and game to game. There’s good and bad. It’s how you handle it. We have to learn from the mistakes that we made in this game, be better in our preparation, starting today with the players. I think it all starts throughout the week. If everybody’s doing everything humanly possible to put yourself in a successful position each day, then you can live with the results and not worry about the results. I’m not sure we did a great job of that a week ago. I have to get that corrected.
Even though he’s only in his first year as South Carolina’s head coach, Shane Beamer is very familiar with Kentucky. Not only has Beamer coached against the Cats as an assistant at four different SEC schools, he actually grew up in the Bluegrass. Shane’s father Frank coached at Murray State from 1979-86 before taking the job at Virginia Tech.
