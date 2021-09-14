CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Co-chairs Lisa Senecal, Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell lead Vermont Commission on Women

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Montpelier, VT) – The Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), state government’s independent non-partisan commission advancing rights and opportunities for Vermont women and girls, begins work this fall under a new leadership structure, broadening from one to three Chairs. Lisa Senecal was re-elected to the position and is joined by fellow Commissioners Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell.

