Co-chairs Lisa Senecal, Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell lead Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier, VT) – The Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), state government’s independent non-partisan commission advancing rights and opportunities for Vermont women and girls, begins work this fall under a new leadership structure, broadening from one to three Chairs. Lisa Senecal was re-elected to the position and is joined by fellow Commissioners Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell.vtdigger.org
