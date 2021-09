Local conservatives were licking their wounds on Wednesday after a rout in the statewide gubernatorial recall vote, though pleased by a successful showing in the Mother Lode. "I think we need to do a better job of reaching out and influencing our adjacent counties and maybe providing a more concerted effort toward engaging with Sacramento," said Tom Crosby, vice chairman and spokesperson for the Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee. "I have to believe that we're just not being heard, and/or understood."

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO